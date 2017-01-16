Body Found in Burning Bridgeville House - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Body Found in Burning Bridgeville House

Posted: Updated:

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burning home in Bridgeville.
    
The office said that the fire, reported at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, occurred in the unit block of Church Street and caused approximately $20,000 in damage to the home.

Investigators are trying to determine the fire's origin and cause.
    
The victim was not immediately identified. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday. The Fire Marshal says the Medical Examiner's office will determine the cause of death and positively identify the victim.

WBOC went to the home on Monday afternoon. The Fire Marshal said they were still actively investigating the fire on Monday. A woman who identified herself as the homeowner told WBOC "No comment" when asked about the nature of the fire or her relationship to the victim. 
    
No other injuries were reported.

