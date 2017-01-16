Assateague Island National Seashore, Other Va. National Parks Fr - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Assateague Island National Seashore, Other Va. National Parks Free for MLK Day

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)- Virginia's five national parks that usually charge an entrance fee will be free Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
    
Assateague Island National Seashore, Colonial National Historical Park, George Washington Memorial Parkway's Great Falls Park, Prince William Forest Park and Shenandoah National Park will be free to the public on Monday.
    
While no entrances fees will be collected, camping and tour fees may still apply.
    
Other free days at national parks this year include President's Day on Feb. 20.
    

