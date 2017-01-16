Advocates Square off Over Gun Laws at Va. State Capitol - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Advocates Square off Over Gun Laws at Va. State Capitol

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A year after a rare compromise on gun legislation, a more familiar standoff seems likely at the Virginia General Assembly.
    
Advocates both for gun control and gun rights swarmed the Capitol Monday to advocate for and against gun-related legislation.
    
Gun rights advocates are pushing for fewer restrictions on where guns can be carried, including in schools. Gun control advocates want universal background checks on gun purchases. Both sides have uphill battles, as there's been no indication of any type of compromise brewing between lawmakers.
    
Last year, Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and pro-gun Republicans surprised many by agreeing to gun measures that allowed more out-of-state concealed-handgun permit holders to legally carry guns in Virginia while prohibiting people subject to permanent protective orders from carrying firearms.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"

    Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:15:39 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:15:39 GMT
    Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"
    The town of Ocean City prepares for "College Beach Weekend". The three day event starts today and according to the events organizer, the town is expected to see an influx of about 40,000 college students.More
    The town of Ocean City prepares for "College Beach Weekend". The three day event starts today and according to the events organizer, the town is expected to see an influx of about 40,000 college students.More

  • UPDATED: Lewes Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Assault

    Lewes Man Wanted for Alleged Assault, Kidnapping

    07/19/2017 17:17:00 -04:002017-07-19 21:17:00 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-07-21 04:05:03 GMT
    Delaware State Police are searching for Michael H. Debarr of Lewes.Delaware State Police are searching for Michael H. Debarr of Lewes.
    UPDATED: Delaware State Police found and arrested the Lewes man wanted for kidnapping and assault from earlier this week on Thursday.More
    UPDATED: Delaware State Police found and arrested the Lewes man wanted for kidnapping and assault from earlier this week on Thursday.More

  • People of Cambridge Remember H. Rap Brown

    People of Cambridge Remember H. Rap Brown

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:39:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:39:06 GMT
    "The streets are yours. Take 'em." Those were the words that came from H. Rap Brown - a 1960s civil rights activist.More
    "The streets are yours. Take 'em." Those were the words that came from H. Rap Brown - a 1960s civil rights activist.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices