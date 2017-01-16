Wicomico Civic Center Hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Hundreds of people gathered Monday morning at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury for an annual Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance ceremony. (Photo: WBOC)

By Nicole Lauren

SALISBURY, Md.- Martin Luther King Jr. passed away nearly 50 years ago, but for the past three decades the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury has kept his spirit alive.

Hundreds of people gathered at the civic center Monday morning for performances, food, arts and crafts. But organizers said the event is about more than just having fun. They want people to understand the significance of the occasion, which is to remember the life and legacy of King.

""We started this some 31 years ago as an opportunity for our children to not just be out of school for a day but also to try to bring some importance and give them some things to remember about Dr. King," said Ed Henry, one of the event's organizers and president of the Salisbury High School Association. "So what we are actually doing is allowing the children to express themselves through their various organizations that they belong to beyond school."

Even though the performers were young, most of them knew exactly what they were there to celebrate.

"Freedom and just to celebrate our Martin Luther King," said Ashley Woolfork.

King's impact continues to spread through the voices of the people he has touched.

"He made it so that we could all hold hands together no matter what color you are. We were all just the same," said Brittany Rogers.

Performer Will Smith said if King were standing next to him he would say, "I hope to in the same way you tried to live out your dream, I hope to live out my dream to make this world a much better place."

About 700 people came out to the civic center for this year's event.