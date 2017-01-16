Carney to be Sworn in as Delaware Governor

The following biography for Delaware Gov.-elect John Carney comes from his website. Since 2011, he has served as Delaware’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives. During his three terms in Congress, John has worked with members of both parties to find solutions to the most important challenges facing the nation. He is a strong supporter of revitalizing American manufacturing through the “Make It In America” agenda. He was a lead sponsor of the ...

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Democrat John Carney is set to be sworn in as Delaware's 74th governor.

Carney, and Lt. Gov.-elect Bethany Hall-Long, also a Democrat, will take their oaths of office Tuesday morning during a swearing in ceremony on the east side of Legislative Hall. The event is scheduled to begin at about 11 a.m. Both will give an inaugural address and will greet attendees in a receiving line after the ceremony.



An interfaith prayer service will be held beforehand at Whatcoat United Methodist Church in Dover.

Carney was elected governor eight years after losing a hard-fought Democratic primary to Gov. Jack Markell.



He went on to be elected as Delaware's lone representative in the U.S. House in 2010. But after the death of former Attorney General Beau Biden, whom Carney had planned to support in the 2016 governor's race, Carney decided to give up the congressional seat and run himself.

Final preparations for Tuesday's event could be seen outside the statehouse the day before, where workers placed chairs and power washed brick sidewalks.

Jackie Paradee Mette, one of the people heading the inauguration committee, said the event is being held on the east side of the statehouse for the first time, taking advantage of renovations made in the 1990s.

"The structure that they created is absolutely gorgeous. We have a very significant statue in front and more importantly we have a dais already built in," she said.

That decision will assist with traffic conditions on Tuesday, said Kay Sass, a spokeswoman for the City of Dover, who also coordinates emergency management in the city.

"It's nice that they are trying a different location. It reduces the amount of closure that needs to take place," he said.

Numerous road closures will be in effect around the capitol area, most notably on Martin Luther King Boulevard, which leads directly to the statehouse. Federal Street will remain open to motorists traveling in both directions.

Click here to view the inauguration schedule for Delaware Gov.-elect John Carney.