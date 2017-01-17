Man Shot Near Greenwood - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Shot Near Greenwood

Posted: Updated:

GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left a man injured northeast of Greenwood.

Troopers said the incident happened sometime between 7 and 11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, after dispatchers in the Kent County Emergency Operations Center (9-1-1) received a call from an area hospital about a 32-year-old victim who arrived with a gunshot wound to his lower torso. The shooting was reported to have occurred in the area of Unity Lane, according to police.

The victim contacted a relative who transported him to the hospital where he was treated for the non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and no suspect information could be provided, according to police. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective W. Miller at 302-698-8435. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”

