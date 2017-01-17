Queen Anne's Co. Deputy Who Was Shot Last Month, Returns Home - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Queen Anne's Co. Deputy Who Was Shot Last Month, Returns Home

Deputy First Class Scott Hogan, center, returned home Monday after being discharged from Shock Trauma. (Photo: Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office) Deputy First Class Scott Hogan, center, returned home Monday after being discharged from Shock Trauma. (Photo: Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office)
Deputy First Class Warren Scott Hogan. (Photo: Queen Anne's County Sheriff) Deputy First Class Warren Scott Hogan. (Photo: Queen Anne's County Sheriff)

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md.- A Queen Anne's County sheriff's deputy critically injured in a shooting last month was released from Shock Trauma in Baltimore and returned home on Monday. 

Sheriff Gary Hoffman said on the Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff Facebook page shortly after 12 p.m. Monday: "Very very happy to report that Deputy First Class Scott Hogan has been discharged from Shock Trauma and is currently on his way home as I type this!"

Shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, a photo of Hogan, surrounded by his family and friends, was posted to the Facebook page with the caption: "One picture can tell the story..Welcome Home Scott!"

Hogan was escorted by various police and volunteer fire department vehicles from Baltimore City to his home near Centreville.

Scott was wounded during the early morning hours of Dec. 29 while exchanging gunfire with a suspect in Chestertown while escorting a domestic violence victim back to her home to obtain some belongings. Hogan was hit just below his body armor by a shotgun blast by the victim's boyfriend, identified as James L. Rich II, who died in the exchange, said Maryland State Police. 

