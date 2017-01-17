John Carney Biography - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

John Carney Biography

Posted: Updated:

The following biography for Delaware Gov.-elect John Carney comes from his website

Since 2011, he has served as Delaware’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives. During his three terms in Congress, John has worked with members of both parties to find solutions to the most important challenges facing the nation. He is a strong supporter of revitalizing American manufacturing through the “Make It In America” agenda. He was a lead sponsor of the centerpiece of the Jumpstart our Businesses (JOBS) Act that made it easier for small- and medium-sized businesses to grow and create jobs. John also introduced legislation that was signed into law to prevent critical prescription drug shortages, and he was the lead sponsor on a successful bill to help veterans more easily enter the job market.

Prior to his time in Congress, John served two terms as Delaware’s Lt. Governor. Between 2001 and 2009, John developed the Lt. Governor’s Challenge to encourage Delawareans to live active, healthier lifestyles. He also created and implemented the Models of Excellence in Education program that allowed schools throughout the state to share best practices. In addition, John was a strong supporter of the Delaware smoking ban and he led the fight for a Cancer Right to Know law, ultimately passed in 2008. John also served as Chairman of the Delaware Healthcare Commission, the Criminal Justice Council, and the Delaware Science & Technology Council.

Under then-Governor Tom Carper, John served as Delaware’s Secretary of Finance and Deputy Chief of Staff. Before that, he was Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for New Castle County, and on the staff of then-Senator Joe Biden. In these roles, he helped Delaware earn its first ever AAA bond rating, played a key role in the state’s purchase of the Port of Wilmington, and worked to cut taxes nine times.

The second of nine children, John was born in Wilmington and raised in Claymont by his parents, Jack and Ann Carney, who were both educators. He attended St. Mark’s High School and led the school’s football team to its first state championship in 1973. After graduating high school, John attended Dartmouth College where he continued his football career and earned All-Ivy League and Most Valuable Player honors. When John returned to Delaware, he coached Freshmen Football on the staff of UD Head Coach Tubby Raymond while earning a Master’s Degree in Public Administration at the University of Delaware.

John currently lives in Wilmington with his wife Tracey. They have two sons, Sam and Jimmy.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More

  • Delaware State Fair Kicks Off Under Hot Temperatures

    Delaware State Fair Kicks Off Under Hot Temperatures

    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-07-22 15:07:23 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-07-22 15:07:23 GMT
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair kicked off on Thursday at the fairgrounds near Harrington as brutal temperatures and sunlight bared down on early visitors in the afternoon and early evening.The fair runs through July 29. It features a numberMore
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair kicked off on Thursday at the fairgrounds near Harrington as brutal temperatures and sunlight bared down on early visitors in the afternoon and early evening.The fair runs through July 29. It features a numberMore

  • Main St. Plaza to Receive Drastic Makeover

    Main St. Plaza to Receive Drastic Makeover

    07/22/2017 08:18:00 -04:002017-07-22 12:18:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:18 AM EDT2017-07-22 12:18:30 GMT
    The Main St. Plaza is set to receive a drastic new look in October of 2018. The Plaza will be converted into a regular street with two sidewalks and asphalt down the middle.More
    The Main St. Plaza is set to receive a drastic new look in October of 2018. The Plaza will be converted into a regular street with two sidewalks and asphalt down the middle.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Woman Arrested for Dorchester County Stabbing

    Delaware Woman Arrested for Dorchester County Stabbing

    07/20/2017 15:30:00 -04:002017-07-20 19:30:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:30:50 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    A Delaware woman has been arrested in connection with a Dorchester County stabbing, according to Maryland State Police.More
    A Delaware woman has been arrested in connection with a Dorchester County stabbing, according to Maryland State Police.More

  • Cambridge Welcomes Home Gloria Richardson Dandridge

    Cambridge Welcomes Home Gloria Richardson Dandridge

    07/21/2017 22:16:00 -04:002017-07-22 02:16:00 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-07-22 02:27:21 GMT
    Gloria Richardson Dandridge - the woman who led the Cambridge Civil Rights Movement - finally came back home.More
    Gloria Richardson Dandridge - the woman who led the Cambridge Civil Rights Movement - finally came back home.More

  • Police Looking for Man Involved in Assault in Milford

    Police Looking for Man Involved in Assault in Milford

    Friday, July 21 2017 3:08 PM EDT2017-07-21 19:08:10 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 3:08 PM EDT2017-07-21 19:08:10 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.
    MILFORD, De.-- The Milford Police Department is turning to the public to ask for assistance in locating a man involved in an assault. A warrant is out for Huber Velasquez-Rodriguez of Milford. Police say the 36-year-old was involved in a domestic reMore
    MILFORD, De.-- The Milford Police Department is turning to the public to ask for assistance in locating a man involved in an assault. A warrant is out for Huber Velasquez-Rodriguez of Milford. Police say the 36-year-old was involved in a domestic reMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices