Updated: Maryland Lawmakers Say Rainy Day Funds Help Budget Hole - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Updated: Maryland Lawmakers Say Rainy Day Funds Help Budget Holes

Posted: Updated:
Maryland Legislative Hall (Photo: WBOC) Maryland Legislative Hall (Photo: WBOC)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday he is submitting a $17.1 billion operating budget for the next fiscal year that addresses a budget shortfall partly by tapping the state's Rainy Day Fund. Democrats noted the absence of money for a package of initiatives to help Baltimore.
    
Hogan outlined his budget at a news conference but isn't releasing all the details until Wednesday. He said his plan fully funds state-mandated education formulas without tax increases or raids on dedicated special funds.
    
"Once again, we were able to increase and fully fund education and other priorities," Hogan said.
    
Democrats briefed on the spending plan during a breakfast at the governor's mansion said they didn't get many details.
    
Del. Maggie McIntosh, a Baltimore Democrat who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said some things were absent from the governor's plan, including funds for a scholarship program, after school programs and other initiatives the Democrat-controlled legislature approved last year to help the city.
    
"Remember the Baltimore package last year? It's not funded in this budget," McIntosh said, adding that much of the funding for the package approved last year wasn't included for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
    
Hogan contends Maryland needs to deal with existing spending mandates and stop adding new ones. Hogan said the state can't afford about $519 million in new spending mandates added by Democrats, who control the legislature.
    
"Some of that won't get funded," Hogan said, adding that the state of Maryland steers more money to the city of Baltimore "than anywhere else."
    
Hogan said he planned to move forward with an initiative to demolish vacant buildings in the city, a plan he supports to reduce urban blight.
    
Maryland has a projected budget shortfall of about $544 million for the next fiscal year. Hogan was able to avoid more budget pain by using money in the state's Rainy Day Fund, which now holds more than the targeted 5 percent of the state's operating budget.
    
Sen. Richard Madaleno, D-Montgomery, said about $177 million in Rainy Day money is being used to help fill budget holes.
    
"It all sounds very good in their power points," Madaleno said. "It will be interesting to see the details, because I think a lot of it is based upon some gimmicks and rescinding everything he didn't want us to do last year."
    
Hogan said he did not include state spending to fund police reforms in Baltimore, because the city is still exploring potential costs and how to pay for them.
    
A U.S. Justice Department issued a report last August after investigating Baltimore police practices following the death of a shackled man in a transport van. It found that officers routinely stopped large numbers of people in poor, black neighborhoods for dubious reasons. A court-enforceable agreement was approved last week.
    
"There's no request on the table for a single penny for police reform," Hogan said, adding that a supplemental budget could be submitted later if needed. "I did meet with the mayor at length, and they're working on that and coming up with it. It seems as if it's going to be nowhere near the wild estimates from the previous mayor."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More

  • Delaware State Fair Kicks Off Under Hot Temperatures

    Delaware State Fair Kicks Off Under Hot Temperatures

    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-07-22 15:07:23 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-07-22 15:07:23 GMT
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair kicked off on Thursday at the fairgrounds near Harrington as brutal temperatures and sunlight bared down on early visitors in the afternoon and early evening.The fair runs through July 29. It features a numberMore
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair kicked off on Thursday at the fairgrounds near Harrington as brutal temperatures and sunlight bared down on early visitors in the afternoon and early evening.The fair runs through July 29. It features a numberMore

  • Main St. Plaza to Receive Drastic Makeover

    Main St. Plaza to Receive Drastic Makeover

    07/22/2017 08:18:00 -04:002017-07-22 12:18:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:18 AM EDT2017-07-22 12:18:30 GMT
    The Main St. Plaza is set to receive a drastic new look in October of 2018. The Plaza will be converted into a regular street with two sidewalks and asphalt down the middle.More
    The Main St. Plaza is set to receive a drastic new look in October of 2018. The Plaza will be converted into a regular street with two sidewalks and asphalt down the middle.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Woman Arrested for Dorchester County Stabbing

    Delaware Woman Arrested for Dorchester County Stabbing

    07/20/2017 15:30:00 -04:002017-07-20 19:30:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:30:50 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    A Delaware woman has been arrested in connection with a Dorchester County stabbing, according to Maryland State Police.More
    A Delaware woman has been arrested in connection with a Dorchester County stabbing, according to Maryland State Police.More

  • Cambridge Welcomes Home Gloria Richardson Dandridge

    Cambridge Welcomes Home Gloria Richardson Dandridge

    07/21/2017 22:16:00 -04:002017-07-22 02:16:00 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-07-22 02:27:21 GMT
    Gloria Richardson Dandridge - the woman who led the Cambridge Civil Rights Movement - finally came back home.More
    Gloria Richardson Dandridge - the woman who led the Cambridge Civil Rights Movement - finally came back home.More

  • Police Looking for Man Involved in Assault in Milford

    Police Looking for Man Involved in Assault in Milford

    Friday, July 21 2017 3:08 PM EDT2017-07-21 19:08:10 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 3:08 PM EDT2017-07-21 19:08:10 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.
    MILFORD, De.-- The Milford Police Department is turning to the public to ask for assistance in locating a man involved in an assault. A warrant is out for Huber Velasquez-Rodriguez of Milford. Police say the 36-year-old was involved in a domestic reMore
    MILFORD, De.-- The Milford Police Department is turning to the public to ask for assistance in locating a man involved in an assault. A warrant is out for Huber Velasquez-Rodriguez of Milford. Police say the 36-year-old was involved in a domestic reMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices