Family Dollar Store Robbed in Frederica

FREDERICA, Del.– Delaware State Police are looking for two suspects wanted for holding up the Family Dollar store in Frederica on Monday night.

Troopers said that just after 9 p.m., two male suspects, one armed with a handgun, and the other armed with a shotgun, entered the business, located at 126 Front St., and demanded cash from two employees. The employees complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then ran out of the store and headed in an unknown direction. The clerks were not injured, according to police.

Both suspects were described as black, wearing black masks and all black clothing.

No surveillance photos of the robbery are available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Carbine at 302-698-8444. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”