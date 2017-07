OCEAN PINES, Del.- A water main broke late Tuesday morning at the intersection of St. Martins Lane and Ocean Parkway in Ocean Pines, leaving many homes in the Worcester County community without running water.

The county's water and wastewater division is on the scene working to repair the break. County officials told the Ocean Pines Association, which issued the notification, that the repair could take hours.

It is unclear what caused the main break, officials said.