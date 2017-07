SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities say a fire has caused more than $100,000 in damage to a home in Wicomico County.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at the one story home located at 9093 Springhill Lane outside of Salisbury.

It took 25 firefighters from the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department approximately 40 minutes to get the fire under control, investigators said.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the structure and another $10,000 in damage to its contents.

There were no reported injuries.

Investigators said a smoke alarm was present but it did not work.

While they determined the fire started in the home's utility room, investigators are still trying to determine how it started.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.