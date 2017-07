DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the shooting of an apartment house that happened Sunday evening. Police say at approximately 8:10 p.m. officers responded to the area of Towne Point Apartments for a report of shots fired. A person living in the 300 block of Frear Drive told police her window had been shot and a bullet was lying on the floor of the home. Several people were living in the home but no one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at http://www.tipsubmit.com.