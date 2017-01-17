Advocate Groups Call for Virginia Ultrasound Repeal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A group of abortion-rights groups are calling for Virginia lawmakers to repeal a 2012 law requiring a woman seeking an abortion to undergo an ultrasound procedure first.



Advocates from Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia and other groups at a Capitol news conference Tuesday urged passage of legislation that says a woman has "a fundamental right" to obtain a lawful abortion without restrictions.



The advocates called Virginia's ultrasound requirement an invasive, medically unnecessary impediment to women seeking a legal medical procedure.



The groups were joined by Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democratic candidate for governor.



The measure has little chance of passage in the GOP-controlled General Assembly, where Republicans are promoting several anti-abortion bills.