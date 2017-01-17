Maryland Switches Contractors for State Park Reservations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is announcing a new contractor for state park camping and cabin reservations.



The agency said Tuesday that Camis Inc. will begin handling reservations this spring under a contract approved in November by the Board of Public Works. The contract is for three years, starting April 1, with two annual renewal options. It's worth up to $2.4 million.



The current contractor is Active Network LLC, which operates a call center in Frostburg.



The agency says Camis also will run a call center in Allegany County. Company and county officials did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press about how the switch will affect local employment.



The department says Camis will seek to reduce reservation fees at most parks, including lower transaction fees.