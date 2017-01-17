Homeless Man Gets New Car, Place to Live

SEAFORD, Del. - It was a very special birthday for Sean Fluharty.

After working two jobs and raising money to buy a car, someone slashed all four of the car's tires. Yesterday, Jack Mullins with Mullins Auto Brokers first offered to replace the tires, but then ended up replacing the car completely. Today, Fluharty picked up his new car, with his characteristic big smile on his face.

"I love it," he told WBOC. "My favorite part is that it doesn't break down,"

Since WBOC's story yesterday, Fluharty says he's been overwhelmed with calls and comments and received multiple offers for housing. One of those was from David Baugh-- director of Mac's House in Seaford.

"It tugged at my heart and I felt for the guy. It looked like life was being tough on him and he needed someone to help him up," Baugh said. "We ended up getting a spot open in our transitional spot last night, and we talked and said, you know what, let's offer him a place to stay."

After WBOC interviewed Baugh and Fluharty separately and WBOC's story aired, the two met for an interview to see if Fluharty was a good fit for the home. It turns out, he was, and Fluharty moves in tomorrow morning.

"I feel relieved," he told WBOC after accepting Baugh's offer. "It's time to come home."

Jim Martin--the director of the ACE Peer Resource Center in Seaford where Fluharty spends time--posted about Fluharty's predicament yesterday on Facebook. He says he can't believe how much has happened over the past 24 hours, but knows it's all positively life-changing.

"When we first met Sean, he was jobless, carless, and homeless. Now it looks like all the pieces are falling into place," he said. "It's a story line on someone trying to work hard. It's a hand up story every way you examine this-- it's definitely not a handout."

Fluharty says he's so grateful for all the support and says today was even more special than usual.

"This is actually the best birthday I've had in...probably forever," he told WBOC with a smile.

For those interested in donating gas cards to Fluharty, they may contact Mullins Auto Brokers. The business has received so many pledges and donations that they are starting a charitable foundation to make sure everything is done appropriately.