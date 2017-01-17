Sober Living Facility in Seaford Looks to Expand

SEAFORD, Del. - A new home is giving some men in Sussex County a second chance at life.

David Baugh and Shane McCarty founded Square One DE Inc, -- a 501(c)(3) non-profit--after meeting at real estate school and bonding over their faith.

"We both felt God calling us to target addiction with a transitional house because there's such a big need for it in the community," says Baugh.

After that initial inspiration, they founded the company in July and opened Mac's House--named after McCarty's grandfather who struggled with addiction--in Seaford in August. McCarty says his work as a probation officer showed him how necessary transitional housing is.

"Guys were getting out of a detox facility and they were going right back to the place they came from," he says. "They picked up doing the exact same thing that got them into detox or got them in trouble with the law."

Baugh--who serves as the house director--says he sees the same issues in his line of work as an intake director at Teen Challenge. Buddy Dominick is one of the eight men who lives at Mac's House and says the facility has changed his life.

"The last time I went into a treatment center in Newark, it was a five day program," he recalls. "I said 'Look, if you send me out here in five days, there's a liquor store two blocks away.I know where I'm going."

Since moving into Mac's House in October, Dominick got a car, a job and overwhelming support.

"I tried for years saying I'm gonna stop, I'm gonna stop, I'm gonna stop. And I didn't," he says. "Addiction is a 'we' thing. It's not an 'I' thing."

Baugh says stories like Dominick's are their goal.

"We're not here to rule over people in addiction. We're here to really help them find the resources they need and plug them into a fresh start at life," he says.

Baugh and McCarty say they try and help men find employment and also set them up with state services.To live in the house, men must pledge to live sober and get a job if they don't have one already. They pay a $125 security deposit and $125 a week in rent. Once moved in, there are strict rules, such as chores, a curfew and random drug testing, but Baugh says it's all for a reason.

"Structure is vital to recovery," he said. "We like to make sure the men know there is going to be structure. Along with love, of course."

Baugh and McCarty say they've received countless donations from people in the community and have a wait list of men who want to move in. They say the demand is so high, they're trying to purchase a second home in Seaford so they can help more men. They're currently raising money to make that happen.

"We have our vision. We have a solid business plan in place," says McCarty. "Both of our hearts are very tender for the Lord and both of our hearts are very tender for recovery."

Baugh says for those who want more information or need help, visit Square One DE Inc's Facebook page or contact him at 302-898-3656.

To learn more about Square One DE Inc's mission for a second home, visit their GoFundMe page.