Gov. Hogan Appoints New Somerset County Judge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Judge Paula Price to the Circuit Court of Somerset County.

The governor's office says he made the appointment after reviewing submissions from the judicial nominating commission for Somerset County.

“After conducting a thorough vetting process, I am confident that Judge Price is the most qualified candidate to fill the vacancy on the Circuit Court for Somerset County,” said Governor Hogan. “Judge Price has an exceptional and extensive legal background, and has exhibited integrity and a strong commitment to justice. I offer her my sincere congratulations and best wishes.”

Judge Paula A. Price is currently a judge for the District Court of Somerset County where she has served since 2009. Prior to her appointment, Judge Price worked as a solo practitioner with a general practice focusing on civil litigation. Judge Price’s career began in 1992, as an associate with the Salisbury firm of Adkins, Potts & Smethurst. In 1999, she left to start her own firm. Judge Price received her bachelor’s degree from Salisbury University and her J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.