Gov. Hogan Appoints New Somerset County Judge - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Gov. Hogan Appoints New Somerset County Judge

Posted: Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Judge Paula Price to the Circuit Court of Somerset County.

The governor's office says he made the appointment after reviewing submissions from the judicial nominating commission for Somerset County.

“After conducting a thorough vetting process, I am confident that Judge Price is the most qualified candidate to fill the vacancy on the Circuit Court for Somerset County,” said Governor Hogan. “Judge Price has an exceptional and extensive legal background, and has exhibited integrity and a strong commitment to justice. I offer her my sincere congratulations and best wishes.”

Judge Paula A. Price is currently a judge for the District Court of Somerset County where she has served since 2009. Prior to her appointment, Judge Price worked as a solo practitioner with a general practice focusing on civil litigation. Judge Price’s career began in 1992, as an associate with the Salisbury firm of Adkins, Potts & Smethurst. In 1999, she left to start her own firm. Judge Price received her bachelor’s degree from Salisbury University and her J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More

  • Delaware State Fair Kicks Off Under Hot Temperatures

    Delaware State Fair Kicks Off Under Hot Temperatures

    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-07-22 15:07:23 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-07-22 15:07:23 GMT
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair kicked off on Thursday at the fairgrounds near Harrington as brutal temperatures and sunlight bared down on early visitors in the afternoon and early evening.The fair runs through July 29. It features a numberMore
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair kicked off on Thursday at the fairgrounds near Harrington as brutal temperatures and sunlight bared down on early visitors in the afternoon and early evening.The fair runs through July 29. It features a numberMore

  • Main St. Plaza to Receive Drastic Makeover

    Main St. Plaza to Receive Drastic Makeover

    07/22/2017 08:18:00 -04:002017-07-22 12:18:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:18 AM EDT2017-07-22 12:18:30 GMT
    The Main St. Plaza is set to receive a drastic new look in October of 2018. The Plaza will be converted into a regular street with two sidewalks and asphalt down the middle.More
    The Main St. Plaza is set to receive a drastic new look in October of 2018. The Plaza will be converted into a regular street with two sidewalks and asphalt down the middle.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices