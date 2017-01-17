Fire Investigators Working to Identify Arson Suspect in Easton - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fire Investigators Working to Identify Arson Suspect in Easton

TALBOT COUNTY, Md.- Deputy State Fire Marshals are working to identity a suspect in connection to an arson investigation at an Easton gas station.

Investigators say it happened Jan. 14 at the Royal Farms on Ocean Gateway.

According to the Fire Marshal's Office, the fire began outside of the building in a trash can and spread into the store. Investigators say the fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damages.  

Investigators say the person captured in the surveillance photo intentionally ignited the trash and took off.

Anyone with information on this fire or who can identify the person in the photos is asked to call Maryland State Fire Marshals at the Easton Office at 410-822-7609 or the Maryland Joint Operations Center at 1-877-636-2872.

