Armed Robbery Reported at Dash In Convenience Store

MILLSBORO, Del. - Two suspects are in custody following an armed robbery at a gas station convenience story in Sussex County, Delaware, authorities said early Wednesday morning.

According to Cpl. Gary Fournier with the Delaware State Police, the robbery happened just before 5am at the Long Neck Dash In on Route 24 in Millsboro.

Details into what happened are still being investigated. Cpl. Fournier said details surrounding the incident will be released upon the conclusion of the investigation. He did confirm to WBOC that two suspects were in custody as of 6 am Wednesday.

More information was expected to be forthcoming.

