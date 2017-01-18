Armed Robbery Reported at Dash In Convenience Store - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Armed Robbery Reported at Dash In Convenience Store

Posted: Updated:

MILLSBORO, Del. - Two suspects are in custody following an armed robbery at a gas station convenience story in Sussex County, Delaware, authorities said early Wednesday morning.

According to Cpl. Gary Fournier with the Delaware State Police, the robbery happened just before 5am at the Long Neck Dash In on Route 24 in Millsboro.

Details into what happened are still being investigated. Cpl. Fournier said details surrounding the incident will be released upon the conclusion of the investigation. He did confirm to WBOC that two suspects were in custody as of 6 am Wednesday.

More information was expected to be forthcoming.
 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Deadly Dover Crash

    Deadly Dover Crash

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:53:45 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:53:45 GMT
    The crash happened on McKee Road near Seskinore Court in Dover.The crash happened on McKee Road near Seskinore Court in Dover.
    A 23-year-old Dover man has been charged with vehicular homicide following the death of 62-year-old Derik Percorini of Dover, police said.More
    A 23-year-old Dover man has been charged with vehicular homicide following the death of 62-year-old Derik Percorini of Dover, police said.More

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More

  • Delaware State Fair Kicks Off Under Hot Temperatures

    Delaware State Fair Kicks Off Under Hot Temperatures

    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-07-22 15:07:23 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-07-22 15:07:23 GMT
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair kicked off on Thursday at the fairgrounds near Harrington as brutal temperatures and sunlight bared down on early visitors in the afternoon and early evening.The fair runs through July 29. It features a numberMore
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair kicked off on Thursday at the fairgrounds near Harrington as brutal temperatures and sunlight bared down on early visitors in the afternoon and early evening.The fair runs through July 29. It features a numberMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices