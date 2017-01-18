Va. GOP Proposes Alternative on Suspended Driver's Licenses - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Va. GOP Proposes Alternative on Suspended Driver's Licenses

Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A Republican lawmaker wants to allow hundreds of thousands of Virginians with suspended driver's licenses due to unpaid court debts to be able to get restricted licenses so they can continue to work.
    
The proposal is an alternative to one of Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe's top legislative priorities: limiting the state's ability to suspend driver's licenses for unpaid court debts or for crimes unrelated to driving. McAuliffe has said 650,000 Virginians have lost their license for not being able to pay court-related debts.
    
Del. Manoli Loupassi said he filed legislation Tuesday that would allow a restricted license holder to get to work and fulfill family obligations, but wouldn't allow driving for purely social reasons.
    
Loupassi said his less lenient legislation is more likely to pass the GOP-controlled General Assembly.

