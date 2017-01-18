Update: Police Make Arrest in Road Rage Shooting in Parsonsburg - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Update: Police Make Arrest in Road Rage Shooting in Parsonsburg

Posted: Updated:
Latre Bonville was arrested Wednesday in connection to the road rage shooting incident on Sunday, Jan 15, 2017 (Photo: Maryland State Police) Latre Bonville was arrested Wednesday in connection to the road rage shooting incident on Sunday, Jan 15, 2017 (Photo: Maryland State Police)

PARSONSBURG, Md.- An arrest has been made in connection to a road rage shooting incident that occurred over the weekend in Parsonsburg, authorities said.

Maryland State Police said that at around 2 a.m. Sunday, troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to the area of Longridge and Whitman roads to investigate a reported shooting. Troopers learned that an argument occurred between the occupants of two vehicles after a traffic-related incident. Police said one of the vehicles, described as a dark colored sedan, exchanged gunfire before fleeing the area. No injuries were reported.

Through the help of the public, police said detectives found one of the persons of interest, identified as 23-year-old Latre D. Bonville, of Greenwood, Del., and took him into custody. He has been charged with multiple charges related to the incident and was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • ATV Driver Hit By Crop Duster in Berlin

    ATV Driver Hit By Crop Duster in Berlin

    Sunday, July 23 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-23 21:17:53 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-23 21:17:53 GMT
    (Photo:MGN)(Photo:MGN)
    An ATV driver suffered minor injuries after a crop duster pilot attempted to land at an airfield in Worcester County Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.More
    An ATV driver suffered minor injuries after a crop duster pilot attempted to land at an airfield in Worcester County Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.More

  • Deadly Dover Crash

    Deadly Dover Crash

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:53:45 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:53:45 GMT
    The crash happened on McKee Road near Seskinore Court in Dover.The crash happened on McKee Road near Seskinore Court in Dover.
    A 23-year-old Dover man has been charged with vehicular homicide following the death of 62-year-old Derik Percorini of Dover, police said.More
    A 23-year-old Dover man has been charged with vehicular homicide following the death of 62-year-old Derik Percorini of Dover, police said.More

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices