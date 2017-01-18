Update: Police Make Arrest in Road Rage Shooting in Parsonsburg - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Update: Police Make Arrest in Road Rage Shooting in Parsonsburg

Posted: Updated:
Latre Bonville was arrested Wednesday in connection to the road rage shooting incident on Sunday, Jan 15, 2017 (Photo: Maryland State Police) Latre Bonville was arrested Wednesday in connection to the road rage shooting incident on Sunday, Jan 15, 2017 (Photo: Maryland State Police)

PARSONSBURG, Md.- An arrest has been made in connection to a road rage shooting incident that occurred over the weekend in Parsonsburg, authorities said.

Maryland State Police said that at around 2 a.m. Sunday, troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to the area of Longridge and Whitman roads to investigate a reported shooting. Troopers learned that an argument occurred between the occupants of two vehicles after a traffic-related incident. Police said one of the vehicles, described as a dark colored sedan, exchanged gunfire before fleeing the area. No injuries were reported.

Through the help of the public, police said detectives found one of the persons of interest, identified as 23-year-old Latre D. Bonville, of Greenwood, Del., and took him into custody. He has been charged with multiple charges related to the incident and was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center.

