Members of Wicomico and Worcester Sheriff's Offices to Provide Security at Inauguration

By Nicole Lauren

SALISBURY and SNOW HILL, Md.- Sheriffs and their deputies from Wicomico and Worcester counties headed to Washington on Wednesday to provide security for Friday's Presidential Inauguration.

After arriving in Washington, they will be sworn as U.S. Marshals and each county will be assigned a specific location.

Speaking from his office in Salisbury, Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said the inauguration will be a hot bed of activity.

"They expect some disruption, some major disruption," he said.

Deputies will be equipped with gear like gas masks and shields, which Lewis said will be used if needed. Regardless of what happens, the sheriff said he is confident in his deputies.

"Our deputies will be fully prepared for whatever comes their way and we are certainly going to be up there to do what we need to do, and that is to protect our government and protect our democracy," he said.

Deputies will also be wearing unique badges that are specialized with their names.

On Wednesday morning, 26 men and women from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office drove to Washington. Lewis said that while they are hoping for the best, they are prepared for the worst.

But Wicomico County Sheriff's Office will not be alone. Deputies from adjacent Worcester County are also heading to D.C. and Lt. Ed Schreier is going into the event without fear.

"I'm not nervous at all in reference to this event," he said. "This is the fourth one I've participated in, the fifth one overall for me," he said. "It's a great event. It's a very secure event."

And even though there is a lot of talk about uproar and protests, Schreier is ignoring all of the hype.

"The reality is that there's a lot of chatter every time, and every time we've had a great experience and the community rallies behind no matter who the president is," he said. "It's about the mission."

And while both counties are confident in their men and women, Lewis said he has only one concern.

"Anytime you're taking 25 of your men and women into harm's way, you have concerns and we're clearly going into harm's way," he said.

But Wicomico and Worcester counties are not alone in their service. According to Lewis, about 30,000 law enforcement officers from across the country will be by their side.