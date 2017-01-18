Dover Police Searching for Burglary Suspects

DOVER, Del. - Dover Police are investigating a burglary in Towne Point Apartments.

Police say it happened sometime between 9:20 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, three men broke a window to a ground floor apartment and took a television. Police say the men drove away in a gray Honda sedan. A witness described the suspects as black men, between 8-25 years old, all with thin beards.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.