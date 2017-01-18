Hogan Budget Earmarks Money for Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan unveiled his full budget proposal Wednesday and there is money specifically marked for Salisbury in it.

One million dollars in the proposed budget would go toward work on Salisbury's Main Street project while an additional $180,000 would go to the Salisbury Skatepark.

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said it is extremely rare for a municipality - apart from the city of Baltimore - to have line items in the budget.

It is part of a $14 million investment from the state in economic development, tourism, and the arts, which has been a major priority for Hogan.