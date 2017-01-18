Hogan Budget Earmarks Money for Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Hogan Budget Earmarks Money for Salisbury

Posted: Updated:
Salisbury's Main Street project (Photo: WBOC) Salisbury's Main Street project (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan unveiled his full budget proposal Wednesday and there is money specifically marked for Salisbury in it.

One million dollars in the proposed budget would go toward work on Salisbury's Main Street project while an additional $180,000 would go to the Salisbury Skatepark.

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said it is extremely rare for a municipality - apart from the city of Baltimore - to have line items in the budget. 

It is part of a $14 million investment from the state in economic development, tourism, and the arts, which has been a major priority for Hogan.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • ATV Driver Hit By Crop Duster in Berlin

    ATV Driver Hit By Crop Duster in Berlin

    Sunday, July 23 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-23 21:17:53 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-23 21:17:53 GMT
    (Photo:MGN)(Photo:MGN)
    An ATV driver suffered minor injuries after a crop duster pilot attempted to land at an airfield in Worcester County Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.More
    An ATV driver suffered minor injuries after a crop duster pilot attempted to land at an airfield in Worcester County Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.More

  • Deadly Dover Crash

    Deadly Dover Crash

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:53:45 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:53:45 GMT
    The crash happened on McKee Road near Seskinore Court in Dover.The crash happened on McKee Road near Seskinore Court in Dover.
    A 23-year-old Dover man has been charged with vehicular homicide following the death of 62-year-old Derik Percorini of Dover, police said.More
    A 23-year-old Dover man has been charged with vehicular homicide following the death of 62-year-old Derik Percorini of Dover, police said.More

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • ATV Driver Hit By Crop Duster in Berlin

    ATV Driver Hit By Crop Duster in Berlin

    Sunday, July 23 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-23 21:17:53 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-23 21:17:53 GMT
    (Photo:MGN)(Photo:MGN)
    An ATV driver suffered minor injuries after a crop duster pilot attempted to land at an airfield in Worcester County Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.More
    An ATV driver suffered minor injuries after a crop duster pilot attempted to land at an airfield in Worcester County Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.More

  • Deadly Dover Crash

    Deadly Dover Crash

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:53:45 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:53:45 GMT
    The crash happened on McKee Road near Seskinore Court in Dover.The crash happened on McKee Road near Seskinore Court in Dover.
    A 23-year-old Dover man has been charged with vehicular homicide following the death of 62-year-old Derik Percorini of Dover, police said.More
    A 23-year-old Dover man has been charged with vehicular homicide following the death of 62-year-old Derik Percorini of Dover, police said.More

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices