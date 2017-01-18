Ocean City Again Moving Forward With Thin Blue Line Project - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City Again Moving Forward With Thin Blue Line Project

65th Street in Ocean City. (Photo: WBOC) 65th Street in Ocean City. (Photo: WBOC)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City's plan to publicly show support for its police officers by painting a thin blue line down the center of one of its streets hit a bump in the road, but is now moving forward again.

When a town in New Jersey put a blue line down the center of its main road in honor of police officers, Ocean City, Md.'s leaders thought it was a great way to show support for police officers.

The New Jersey town, however, has run into trouble with the federal government because the line is on a state road and against regulation. The feds were also concerned it could pose a safety hazard.  

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said he does not think the federal government will a problem with his town's blue line because it will be on 65th Street, which is not a state-maintained street. 

"We decided to do that on the road leading to the police station" Meehan said. "Our plan is to it as soon as the weather breaks and it's warm enough to put the line in place."

The Ocean City Mayor and Council unanimously approved the Thin Blue Line project, which has widespread support from residents and a former town official who said the federal government need to lighten up.

"I think they're making a mountain out of a mole hill," said Nancy Howard, a former Ocean City councilwoman. "The road is just a few hundred feet. I can't believe they don't have better things to do."

Bill Paul, who lives in Ocean City, said he likes the idea of the project. 

"I think anything we can do to support our local police officers, we should be doing," he said. "I think we should be doing more, as a matter of fact."

Meehan said that as of now, the town's plan is to "probably move forward and put that blue line on a city street to recognize our police officers in Ocean City."

The date for putting the blue line down has not yet been set. 

