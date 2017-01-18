Delawareans Prepare to Welcome Bidens in Wilmington - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delawareans Prepare to Welcome Bidens in Wilmington

By Madeleine Overturf
WILMINGTON, Del. -  The name of the event is pretty self-explanatory: "Welcome Home Joe & Jill."

Outgoing Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden are expected to arrive in Wilmington via train at 2:15 PM on Friday. At 2:30 PM, people from across the first state will be at the Chase Center waiting to celebrate them. Paulette Rappa from Long Neck is one of them.

"It is a reunion. It's a homecoming. They are part of our family," she tells WBOC. "The United States owned them, the world owned them, but really now he's ours and he's ours to keep." 

Organizer Margaret Aitken says the event is first come first serve and open to the public. She says the University of Delaware marching band will perform at the ceremony, where Governor John Carney, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and members of the Delaware Congressional Delegation will also pay tribute to the Second Family.

Sussex County Democratic Committee Chair Jane Hovington says Biden leaves behind a legacy of accessibility and accountability in politics.

"He's a man of his word," she says. "Joe Biden was a democrat. But he was the type of person who was friends to everyone-- Republican and Democrat--so if you had a need, he did what he could to help you." 

Former Sussex County Administrator Joe Conway will also be in Wilmington. He says he and Biden have more in common than their first names.

"We started together in '73. He was the youngest senator, I was the youngest administrator," he recalls. "We became friends to this day. Both our sons Beau and Joey-- Beau was a JAG Officer and Joey was a CID agent. They both served in Iraq together."

When asked what he'll say to his friend if he's given the chance on Friday?

"Just one word: Thanks."

For more information on the welcome home rally, visit the event's website.
 

