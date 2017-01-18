Sussex County First Responders Heading to Inauguration

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A number of Sussex County first responders will be attending President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

Sussex County Councilman Rob Arlett--who is currently serving on the inauguration committee--says four buses will be heading to DC from Sussex County, most of them full of first responders. Firefighters from Milton, Frankford and Roxana will be attending, along with the second vice president of the Delaware State Fire Chiefs Association, W. Derrick Brode. His wife, Elizabeth Brode, says it's an honor to attend.

"We are very excited to see President Trump and this new change," she says. "And to represent Delaware in the inauguration."

Chief Chris Uibel of the Roxana Volunteer Fire Department will also be attending. He too thinks the First State's first responder presence is something special.

"It means the world to us because we do a thankless job," he tells WBOC. "So for [Trump] to say 'Thank you, hey, here's a ticket, come see us' -- It's huge. Especially from the great state of Delaware--as little as we are--the impact we'll have."

Uibel says he's excited to talk about his department's Operation GEM--a mentorship program that teaches middle schoolers how to be firefighters-- with people from all over.

"It's the next step for Operation GEM," he says. "We're talking about the state level. Now we're going to go sit with public servants from all across the nation and just be able to explain the program [...] and see how far its spread in the last three months."

But, of course, Uibel is looking forward to the moment many are calling historic as well, and say thank you to soon-to-be President Trump for thanking them.

"To be able to see him as President and not just President Elect, it's going to be phenomenal," he says. "And the fact that he's taking his time out to come and see us public servants, it means the world."

