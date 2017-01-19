Owner of Ocean City Pontoon Company Charged in Connection With B - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Owner of Ocean City Pontoon Company Charged in Connection With Boy's Death

Posted: Updated:
Maryland Natural Resources Police said that the 9-year-old fell from this rented boat on August 18, 2016 and was struck by its propeller in Sinepuxent Bay. The 9-year-old died in the accident. (Photo: WBOC) Maryland Natural Resources Police said that the 9-year-old fell from this rented boat on August 18, 2016 and was struck by its propeller in Sinepuxent Bay. The 9-year-old died in the accident. (Photo: WBOC)

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP/WBOC) - The owner of an Ocean City pontoon rental company has been charged in connection with the death of a 9-year-old boy who died after falling off a rented vessel.
    
According to Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson, a criminal summons was issued Tuesday. It charges 33-year-old Tyler Barnes with negligent operation of a vessel, failure to have required safety equipment on board, and other offenses.
    
Thomson says on Aug. 18, Kaden Frederick of Howell, New Jersey, and his family rented a pontoon from Ocean City Watersports. Kaden fell into the water into Sinepuxent Bay and was hit several times by the vessel's propeller.
    
Thomson says Kaden was not wearing a life jacket. Thomson said 17 people were on the rented pontoon boat and Kaden was one of four people sitting with their legs dangling from the front of the boat as it moved, which is illegal in Maryland.
    
Thomson said when Kaden fell, the operator couldn't stop and the propeller hit the boy. Emergency crews couldn't resuscitate the child, according to Thomson.
    
Online court records do not list a lawyer for Barnes.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Damage, Power Outages Reported in Queen Anne's Co. After Severe Weather

    Damage, Power Outages Reported After Maryland Severe Weather

    07/24/2017 07:59:00 -04:002017-07-24 11:59:00 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-07-24 18:46:53 GMT
    A large tree fell on this house in Stevensville, Md. during an overnight severe storm that passed through the area. (Photo: Frank Tedesco/ Atlantic City Electric)A large tree fell on this house in Stevensville, Md. during an overnight severe storm that passed through the area. (Photo: Frank Tedesco/ Atlantic City Electric)
    Officials in Queen Anne's County, Maryland are asking residents to shelter in place after overnight severe weather caused extensive damage and knocked out power to thousands.More
    Officials in Queen Anne's County, Maryland are asking residents to shelter in place after overnight severe weather caused extensive damage and knocked out power to thousands.More

  • Wicomico Co. Road Paving Scheduled to Begin

    Wicomico Co. Road Paving Scheduled to Begin

    07/24/2017 14:38:00 -04:002017-07-24 18:38:00 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 2:38 PM EDT2017-07-24 18:38:19 GMT
    Wicomico County has budgeted $4.5 million for repaving county roads in fiscal year 2018, which got underway July 1. FY 2018's paving budget is a $500,000 increase over last year’.More
    Wicomico County has budgeted $4.5 million for repaving county roads in fiscal year 2018, which got underway July 1. FY 2018's paving budget is a $500,000 increase over last year’.More

  • Driver Seriously Injured in Easton Crash

    Driver Seriously Injured in Easton Crash

    07/24/2017 13:09:00 -04:002017-07-24 17:09:00 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-07-24 17:10:01 GMT
    Authorities say one person suffered serious injuries following a Monday single-vehicle crash in Easton.More
    Authorities say one person suffered serious injuries following a Monday single-vehicle crash in Easton, Md.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Damage, Power Outages Reported in Queen Anne's Co. After Severe Weather

    Damage, Power Outages Reported After Maryland Severe Weather

    07/24/2017 07:59:00 -04:002017-07-24 11:59:00 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-07-24 18:46:53 GMT
    A large tree fell on this house in Stevensville, Md. during an overnight severe storm that passed through the area. (Photo: Frank Tedesco/ Atlantic City Electric)A large tree fell on this house in Stevensville, Md. during an overnight severe storm that passed through the area. (Photo: Frank Tedesco/ Atlantic City Electric)
    Officials in Queen Anne's County, Maryland are asking residents to shelter in place after overnight severe weather caused extensive damage and knocked out power to thousands.More
    Officials in Queen Anne's County, Maryland are asking residents to shelter in place after overnight severe weather caused extensive damage and knocked out power to thousands.More

  • ATV Driver Hit By Crop Duster in Berlin

    ATV Driver Hit By Crop Duster in Berlin

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:49 AM EDT2017-07-24 11:49:02 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 7:49 AM EDT2017-07-24 11:49:02 GMT
    (Photo:MGN)(Photo:MGN)
    An ATV driver suffered minor injuries after a crop duster pilot attempted to land at an airfield in Worcester County Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.More
    An ATV driver suffered minor injuries after a crop duster pilot attempted to land at an airfield in Worcester County Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.More

  • Man Charged in Deadly Dover Crash

    Deadly Dover Crash

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:49 AM EDT2017-07-24 11:49:14 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 7:49 AM EDT2017-07-24 11:49:14 GMT
    The crash happened on McKee Road near Seskinore Court in Dover.The crash happened on McKee Road near Seskinore Court in Dover.
    A 23-year-old Dover man has been charged with vehicular homicide following the death of 62-year-old Derik Percorini of Dover, police said.More
    A 23-year-old Dover man has been charged with vehicular homicide following the death of 62-year-old Derik Percorini of Dover, police said.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices