SUV Crashes Into Lake Forest Central Elementary - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SUV Crashes Into Lake Forest Central Elementary

An SUV crashed into Lake Forest Central Elementary School in Felton, DE Wednesday night. (Photo: Delaware State Police) An SUV crashed into Lake Forest Central Elementary School in Felton, DE Wednesday night. (Photo: Delaware State Police)

FELTON, Del. - Students will notice a large hole in the side of their school when they return Thursday morning to Lake Forest Central Elementary School in Felton, Del. That's because someone drove an SUV into the front office area, authorities said.

According to Master Cpl. Gary Fournier with the Delaware State Police, the crash happened just before 6:30 pm Wednesday. Fournier said a 56-year-old man from Dover, who has not been identified, was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer eastbound on Killens Pond Road when, for undetermined reasons, went off the north side of the road, across the grass, and into the the side of the school.

The school was empty at the time, so no students were injured. However, Fournier said the driver was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation and as of Thursday morning, no charges had been filed.

According to Superintendent Dr. Brenda G. Wynder, a building inspector deemed the building safe, so school is open to students and staff Thursday.
 

