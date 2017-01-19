Man Driving Stolen Car Leads Police on Chase

GOLDSBORO, Md. - A man driving a stolen car from across the Chesapeake Bay led police in Caroline County on a chase, authorities said Thursday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, a trooper was working on Rt. 404 in the area of Church Lane in Goldsboro around 9:30 Wednesday night when his license plate reader discovered a passing vehicle was stolen. A check in the computer system revealed the car was reported stolen earlier that day out of Prince George's County, Md.

Authorities said the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and attempted to elude police. Troopers chased the car with the assistance of Caroline County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police Aviation, authorities said. The suspect eventually turned onto River Landing Road where police said he lost control and struck a tree.

Police said the suspect then ran away on foot, but he was apprehended a short time later. Police said marijuana was found in the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Delonte Omega Thompson of Washington, DC. Thompson was charged with numerous traffic charges including fleeing and eluding as well as multiple criminal charges.

