Delmarva Locals Make Plans for Trump Inauguration

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Nearly 1 million people are expected to be at Friday's 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C, including several from Delmarva.

Buddy Trala, Ocean City resident and owner of Sunset Grille, plans to travel to the nation's capital on Thursday to get ready for the festivities.

"We have an invite for the concert, we're going to the inauguration, the swearing in, we have front row seats to the parade," Trala said.

Trala, like many others, have been planning for the event for quite some time. Salisbury resident Lisa White said it has taken her about three months of preparation.

"It's a lifetime event, that we could be apart of the history," White said. "We requested for an invitation and we received them and we're planning on going up there," White said.

Another woman on Delmarva has followed Donald's Trump's campaign from start to finish, beginning with rallies and ending with Friday's inauguration.

"It's probably going to be very overwhelming but at the same time, surrounded with people from all over, all walks of life, they're all there to serve a purpose and be heard," Jeanna Homick said.

Trump will be sworn in as the 44th president of the United States on Friday afternoon. Months of excitement will culminate into a moment many on the Eastern Shore have been waiting for.

"He's going to be the best president ever and I can't wait," Trala said.

