Former Delaware Governor, Dover Downs Founder David P. Buckson Passes Away

David P. Buckson (Photo: National Governors Association) David P. Buckson (Photo: National Governors Association)

DOVER, Del.- David P. Buckson, a founder of Dover Downs who also served as Delaware governor, has died. 

The speedway said in a press release that Buckson died Wednesday, Jan. 18. He was 96.

Born in Townsend, Del. on July 25, 1920, Buckson, a Republican, served not only as Delaware's 63rd governor, but also as the 15th lieutenant governor and the state's 37th attorney general. In addition, he served as a Delaware Family Court judge. Buckson was also a World War II veteran who served in the Army. 

Dover Downs CEO Denis McGlynn attributed the success of not only Dover Downs, but also the careers of all who work there, to Buckson.

Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday said in a statement about Buckson's passing, "David was a dedicated public servant who served our country in World War II and served our state with distinction as a judge, attorney general, lieutenant governor, and as our governor. We are thinking about his family during this difficult time.”

Carney has ordered the United States and Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff beginning Friday, Jan. 20, as a mark of respect for Buckson and his service to Delaware.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been determined.

