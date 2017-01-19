Maryland Governor Asks Appointed Lawmakers for Background Checks - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Governor Asks Appointed Lawmakers for Background Checks

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Photo: AP) Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Photo: AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland's governor is asking people nominated to fill General Assembly vacancies to undergo background checks before taking their seats.
    
Gov. Larry Hogan's spokesman, Doug Mayer, says the requests are voluntary. The requests come after recent announcements of criminal cases linked to former and prospective lawmakers. The Attorney General's Office advised House Speaker Michael Busch on Wednesday that the governor can ask for background checks, but can't require them.
    
Baltimore Del. Cheryl Glenn, a Democrat who chairs the Legislative Black Caucus, says she learned of the requests when she asked about inviting Baltimore's Nick Mosby and Montgomery County's Jheanelle Wilkins to the caucus' annual breakfast with Hogan. Both were nominated recently and say they haven't been told when they will be sworn in.
    

