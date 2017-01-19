Two Charged in Caroline County Armed Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Charged in Caroline County Armed Robbery

Posted: Updated:

FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Two people have been arrested in connection with a Caroline County armed robbery after police say they were arrested for similar crimes in Delaware.

According to Maryland State Police, 28-year-old Kurtis Jenkins of Seaford and 26-year-old Tyler Micheliche of Federalsburg are charged on warrants with two counts each of armed robbery, first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Police say the charges stem from an armed robbery that happened the night of Jan. 9 in the 3800 block of Smithville Road in Federalsburg. Responding troopers and sheriff's deputies learned that two suspects wearing masks and armed with handguns stole cash from the register, but did not injure the convenience store clerk.

On Jan. 16, Maryland State Police investigators learned that Delaware State Police had arrested two suspects for similar armed robberies. Police say they were able to use evidence to link the suspects, Jenkins and Micheliche, to the Caroline County incident. They are currently being held in Delaware following their arrest on Jan. 15. Police say they will eventually be extradited to Maryland to face the newer charges.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Local Volunteer Organization Making a Change

    Local Volunteer Organization Making a Change

    07/24/2017 20:04:00 -04:002017-07-25 00:04:00 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-07-25 00:34:33 GMT
    Pile of clothes being assorted before deliveryPile of clothes being assorted before delivery
    "Clothing Our Kids," a local volunteer run organization that had its start in a home, has grown, and is making a significant impact on Sussex County. The charity collects and donates clothing to 33 elementary schools for children K-5.More
    "Clothing Our Kids," a local volunteer run organization that had its start in a home, has grown, and is making a significant impact on Sussex County. The charity collects and donates clothing to 33 elementary schools for children K-5.More

  • U.S. Ag Secretary Visits Delaware State Fair

    U.S. Ag Secretary Visits Delaware State Fair

    Monday, July 24 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-07-25 00:27:20 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-07-25 00:27:20 GMT
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue visited the Delaware State Fair on Monday, visiting a number of young growers and farmers from the region.Perdue, a former governor of Georgia with no relation to the chicken company prevalent oMore
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue visited the Delaware State Fair on Monday, visiting a number of young growers and farmers from the region.Perdue, a former governor of Georgia with no relation to the chicken company prevalent oMore

  • Tornado Destroys Homes in Stevensville

    Tornado Destroys Homes in Stevensville

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:24:10 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-07-24 23:24:10 GMT
    Several homes in the Bay City area of Stevensville were left extremely damaged after a tornado.More
    Several homes in the Bay City area of Stevensville were left extremely damaged after a tornado.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Updated: Queen Anne's County Tornado Confirmed

    Damage, Power Outages Reported After Maryland Severe Weather

    07/24/2017 07:59:00 -04:002017-07-24 11:59:00 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-07-24 19:29:58 GMT
    A large tree fell on this house in Stevensville, Md. during an overnight severe storm that passed through the area. (Photo: Frank Tedesco/ Atlantic City Electric)A large tree fell on this house in Stevensville, Md. during an overnight severe storm that passed through the area. (Photo: Frank Tedesco/ Atlantic City Electric)
    A National Weather Service team has confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Queen Anne's County on Maryland's Eastern Shore. The tornado downed trees, damaged homes, and knocked out power out for thousands.More
    A National Weather Service team has confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Queen Anne's County on Maryland's Eastern Shore. The overnight weather event downed trees, damaged homes, and knocked out power out for thousands.More

  • Assateague Horse Died After Eating Dog Food

    Assateague Horse Died After Eating Dog Food

    07/24/2017 15:45:00 -04:002017-07-24 19:45:00 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-07-24 19:57:23 GMT
    A photo of the mare that died after eating dog food at Assateague Island National Seashore. (Photo credit: L. Davis/Assateague Island National Seashore)A photo of the mare that died after eating dog food at Assateague Island National Seashore. (Photo credit: L. Davis/Assateague Island National Seashore)
    Officials say a wild horse was found dead after eating a large amount of dog food at Assateague Island National Seashore.More
    Officials say a wild horse was found dead after eating a large amount of dog food at Assateague Island National Seashore.More

  • ATV Driver Hit By Crop Duster in Berlin

    ATV Driver Hit By Crop Duster in Berlin

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:49 AM EDT2017-07-24 11:49:02 GMT
    Monday, July 24 2017 7:49 AM EDT2017-07-24 11:49:02 GMT
    (Photo:MGN)(Photo:MGN)
    An ATV driver suffered minor injuries after a crop duster pilot attempted to land at an airfield in Worcester County Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.More
    An ATV driver suffered minor injuries after a crop duster pilot attempted to land at an airfield in Worcester County Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices