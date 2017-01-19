Two Charged in Caroline County Armed Robbery

A National Weather Service team is headed to Maryland's Eastern Shore to determine whether a tornado touched down there.
The weather service says the team is headed to Queen Anne's County on Monday to assess damage from the early morning storm that downed trees, collapsed buildings and knocked out power to thousands overnight in the Stevensville area of Kent Island. County officials say one person was injured but those injuries were not life-threatening.
A National Weather Service team is headed to Maryland's Eastern Shore to determine whether a tornado touched down there.
The weather service says the team is headed to Queen Anne's County on Monday to assess damage from the early morning storm that downed trees, collapsed buildings and knocked out power to thousands overnight in the Stevensville area of Kent Island. County officials say one person was injured but those injuries were not life-threatening.