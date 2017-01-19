Two Charged in Caroline County Armed Robbery

FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Two people have been arrested in connection with a Caroline County armed robbery after police say they were arrested for similar crimes in Delaware.

According to Maryland State Police, 28-year-old Kurtis Jenkins of Seaford and 26-year-old Tyler Micheliche of Federalsburg are charged on warrants with two counts each of armed robbery, first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Police say the charges stem from an armed robbery that happened the night of Jan. 9 in the 3800 block of Smithville Road in Federalsburg. Responding troopers and sheriff's deputies learned that two suspects wearing masks and armed with handguns stole cash from the register, but did not injure the convenience store clerk.

On Jan. 16, Maryland State Police investigators learned that Delaware State Police had arrested two suspects for similar armed robberies. Police say they were able to use evidence to link the suspects, Jenkins and Micheliche, to the Caroline County incident. They are currently being held in Delaware following their arrest on Jan. 15. Police say they will eventually be extradited to Maryland to face the newer charges.