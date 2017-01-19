Frankford Men Arrested for Two Convenience Store Robberies

A National Weather Service team is headed to Maryland's Eastern Shore to determine whether a tornado touched down there.
The weather service says the team is headed to Queen Anne's County on Monday to assess damage from the early morning storm that downed trees, collapsed buildings and knocked out power to thousands overnight in the Stevensville area of Kent Island. County officials say one person was injured but those injuries were not life-threatening.
A National Weather Service team is headed to Maryland's Eastern Shore to determine whether a tornado touched down there.
The weather service says the team is headed to Queen Anne's County on Monday to assess damage from the early morning storm that downed trees, collapsed buildings and knocked out power to thousands overnight in the Stevensville area of Kent Island. County officials say one person was injured but those injuries were not life-threatening.
Maryland governor Larry Hogan's executive order puts the start of the state's school year after Labor Day, giving families a longer summer, but individual school districts can ask for a waiver. Wicomico County has a couple of days left to add their vote.More
Maryland governor Larry Hogan's executive order puts the start of the state's school year after Labor Day, giving families a longer summer, but individual school districts can ask for a waiver. Wicomico County has a couple of days left to add their vote.More