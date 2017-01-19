Former Delaware Death Row Inmate Acquitted in Dover Murder

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A former Delaware death row inmate has been acquitted of all charges after being retried for a drug-related killing.



Twenty-nine-year-old Isaiah McCoy, who waived his right to a jury trial, bowed his head and wept after a Kent County judge declared him not guilty in the 2010 killing of 30-year-old James Mumford.



McCoy was convicted and sentenced to death in 2012, but Delaware's Supreme Court ordered a new trial because of errors by the judge and prosecutor at his trial. Among other things, the Supreme Court cited the prosecutor's "pervasive unprofessional conduct."



McCoy, who has a long criminal history, maintained his innocence in Mumford's killing.



The judge noted that there was no physical evidence linking McCoy to the crime, and that two alleged accomplices gave frequently contradictory testimony against him.