Virginia Transgender Bathroom Bill Dispatched Quickly

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A North-Carolina-style transgender bathroom bill has died at the Virginia General Assembly.

A Republican-controlled panel quickly dispatched the legislation Thursday without debate.

Both Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican leadership had voiced objections to the legislation, which was supported by one of the General Assembly's most outspoken conservative lawmakers.

Del. Bob Marshall's bill would generally prohibit individuals from using a bathroom of the opposite sex in government-owned buildings.

Marshall blasted lawmakers who killed his bathroom bill and an accompanying piece of legislation for not upholding their oaths of office and campaign promises.

Proponents of the legislation said it was needed to protect children, particularly students who play sports and use locker rooms.

Opponents said it unfairly discriminated against the transgender community.

