Pittsville Woman Found Guilty of Second Degree Murder

PITTSVILLE, Md- After a two day jury trial, 33-year-old Shawna Louise Hournbuckle of Pittsville, Maryland was convicted on January 18th of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and wear/carry a dangerous weapon.

Police report that the investigation into Hournbuckle showed that she had stabbed her husband, Jeremy Nolin, inside their Pittsville home on Cemetery Avenue. Nolin died as a result of that stab wound to his chest.

Authorities say a pre-sentence investigation has been ordered and sentencing was postponed to a later date.

Wicomico County State's Attorney, Ella M. Disharoon, commended the Maryland State Police and Wicomico County Sheriff's Office for their work in the investigation and prosecution of this case.