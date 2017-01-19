Plug-in Air Freshener Blamed for Salisbury Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Plug-in Air Freshener Blamed for Salisbury Fire

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Authorities say a plug-in air freshener is to blame for a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a business in Salisbury.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday at Westbrook Commons/Shelter Properties' office at 555 West Road. 

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office, it took 15 Salisbury firefighters approximately 10 minutes to get the blaze under control.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries. 

Investigators ruled the fire accidental and determined it was caused by the failure of a plug-in air freshener inside the office. 

