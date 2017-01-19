Sussex County Women Headed to DC for Women's March - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sussex County Women Headed to DC for Women's March

By Madeleine Overturf
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - One day after President-Elect Trump's Inauguration, over 200,000 women are expected to march on Washington. Some of them are from Sussex County.

Mary Schwanky has been organizing buses from Sussex County to the nation's capital for the march. She says about 10 buses are coming from Delaware, and half of them are from Sussex County--and beyond.

"I've been hearing from women from Sussex County-- one woman's having a family reunion," she tells WBOC. "She's having relatives from Oregon coming to be on our bus, from Pennsylvania, so it's gonna be a really mixed and interesting group of people." 

MJ Ostinato will be joining Schwanky. It's not her first time demonstrating in D.C.

"I'm a child of the 60's. I marched in Washington and it made a difference when we did that," she recalls.

She says the march is for everyone.

"We have to show this presence. We need to support not only women, but anyone who could be forgotten in this election. We need to represent."

Stacie Burton is the President of the Sussex County Women's Democratic Club. She says she hopes people realize this is not a protest-- it's about unity.

"We still can make a difference," she says. "We can come together, show solidarity, support each other and represent good things. Not hatred-- love. Coming together, that's what it's all about."

For those who cannot go to DC but wish to march, Schwanky says there is a march being held in Cape Henlopen State Park at 11 AM on Saturday, one of many "sister marches" across the country. She hopes action will continue past Saturday.

"I think we are going to have a new grassroots movement to bring our country together," she says with a smile. "I'm really optimistic about that."

For more on the Women's March on Washington, click here.

