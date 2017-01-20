Timeline of Inauguration Events Friday

Pledging to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a deeply divided nation and ushering in an unpredictable era in Washington. His victory gives Republicans control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

By The Associated Press



Timeline of Friday's events as Donald Trump is inaugurated president of the United States (all times EST):



BEFORE THE CEREMONY



- 8:30 a.m.: Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John's Church



- 9:40 a.m.: President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House



- 9:45 a.m.: Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.



- 10:30 a.m.: Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol



AT THE CAPITOL



- 11:16 a.m.: Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee chairman, delivers opening remarks



- 11:21 a.m.: Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations



- 11:30 a.m.: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks



- 11:35 a.m.: Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas



- 11:47 a.m.: Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts



- 11:51 a.m.: President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address



- 12:12 p.m.: Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions



- 12:18 p.m.: Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem



AFTER THE CEREMONY



- 12:30 p.m.: Obama departs by helicopter from East Front



- 12:54 p.m.: President's Room signing ceremony



- 1:08 p.m.: Luncheon



- 2:35 p.m.: Review of the troops



- 3 p.m.: Parade from the Capitol to the White House



- 7 p.m.: Inaugural balls get underway

