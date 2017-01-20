Delawareans Welcome Biden Home after Decades in Washington - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delawareans Welcome Biden Home after Decades in Washington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Joe Biden, who rode the rails between Delaware and Washington almost daily as a senator before becoming vice president, is taking a final train ride to a welcome-home ceremony after attending the presidential inauguration.
    
Biden and his wife, Jill, were scheduled to board an Amtrak train bound for Wilmington on Friday after attending the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington.
    
The Bidens were scheduled to arrive at the Joseph R. Biden Jr. train station in Wilmington shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, and then feted at a welcome home ceremony on the Wilmington riverfront with Gov. John Carney, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, and members of Delaware's congressional delegation.
 

