Suspect Sought in Lincoln Store Holdup

LINCOLN, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a suspect wanted for holding up a Lincoln area store at gunpoint on Thursday morning.

Troopers said the incident occurred at approximately 10:33 a.m. as a male suspect armed with handgun, entered King’s Market, located at 20639 Fleatown Road and demanded cash from a store employee. The victim complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then ran out of the store and fled in an unknown direction. The clerk was not injured, according to police.

The suspect was described as black, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, between 140 and 160 pounds and wearing all dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective J. Jones at 302-752-3795. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”