Food, Liquor Service Bill Advances in Virginia Legislature - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Food, Liquor Service Bill Advances in Virginia Legislature

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- A bill advancing in the Virginia Legislature would require restaurants with a liquor license to serve food at all times alcohol is served.
    
The bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Bill DeSteph, said Friday the measure is intended to clarify existing rules and if a restaurant is operating properly, the bill wouldn't cost them any money.
    
The bill also says food must be available in all areas of a business where spirits are served.
    
A Senate committee passed the measure Friday.
    
A representative from the Virginia Assembly of Independent Baptists spoke in favor of the bill. No one spoke against it.
    
The committee is expected to hear another measure from DeSteph next week that would reduce the ratio of food sales that certain restaurants and catering businesses are required to meet.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware State Fair Showcases Young Farmers

    Delaware State Fair Showcases Young Farmers

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-26 00:50:52 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-26 00:50:52 GMT
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair features a number of exhibits on agriculture and livestock shows, many of which have deep involvement from children and teenagers.Taylor Brittingham of Smyrna has been showing farm animals in competition sinceMore
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair features a number of exhibits on agriculture and livestock shows, many of which have deep involvement from children and teenagers.Taylor Brittingham of Smyrna has been showing farm animals in competition sinceMore

  • New Details Surface On Assateague Pony Death

    New Details Surface On Assateague Pony Death

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-07-25 23:39:22 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-07-25 23:39:22 GMT
    Assateague PoniesAssateague Ponies
    New details surfaced on last weeks Assateague Pony death. According to Park officials, the 7-year-old pony was found by campers. Due to the uncertainty of when the pony ate the dog food, the investigation has concluded and no one is being charged.More
    New details surfaced on last weeks Assateague Pony death. According to Park officials, the 7-year-old pony was found by campers. Due to the uncertainty of when the pony ate the dog food, the investigation has concluded and no one is being charged.More

  • Six Arrested After Ocean City Strong Arm Robbery

    Six Arrested After Ocean City Robbery

    07/25/2017 18:05:00 -04:002017-07-25 22:05:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:05:05 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    A verbal altercation between two groups led to a strong arm robbery and six people being arrested on Monday, according to the town of Ocean City.More
    A verbal altercation between two groups led to a strong arm robbery and six people being arrested on Monday, according to the town of Ocean City.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dead Shark Washes up on OC Beach

    Dead Shark Washes up on OC Beach

    07/25/2017 07:38:00 -04:002017-07-25 11:38:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:39 AM EDT2017-07-25 11:39:19 GMT
    This shark washed ashore in Ocean City on Monday. (Photo credit: Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)This shark washed ashore in Ocean City on Monday. (Photo credit: Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)
    Some beach goers in Ocean City got quite a surprise Monday when a large shark washed ashore.More
    Some beach goers in Ocean City, Maryland got quite a surprise Monday when a large shark washed ashore.More

  • Salisbury Man Sentenced to 25 Years After Third Felony Drug Conviction

    Salisbury Man Sentenced to 25 Years After Third Felony Drug Conviction

    Thursday, July 23 2015 12:15 PM EDT2015-07-23 16:15:04 GMT
    Thursday, July 23 2015 12:48 PM EDT2015-07-23 16:48:44 GMT
    A Salisbury man convicted last month of cocaine possession and “maintaining a common nuisance” has been sentenced to 25 years without parole, the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office announced Thursday.More
    A Salisbury man convicted last month of cocaine possession and “maintaining a common nuisance” has been sentenced to 25 years without parole, the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office announced Thursday.More

  • Six Arrested After Ocean City Strong Arm Robbery

    Six Arrested After Ocean City Robbery

    07/25/2017 18:05:00 -04:002017-07-25 22:05:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:05:05 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    A verbal altercation between two groups led to a strong arm robbery and six people being arrested on Monday, according to the town of Ocean City.More
    A verbal altercation between two groups led to a strong arm robbery and six people being arrested on Monday, according to the town of Ocean City.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Tornado Destroys Homes in Stevensville

    Tornado Destroys Homes in Stevensville

    Several homes in the Bay City area of Stevensville were left extremely damaged after a tornado.

    More

    Several homes in the Bay City area of Stevensville were left extremely damaged after a tornado.

    More

  • Damage, Power Outages Reported in Queen Anne's Co. After Severe Weather

    Damage, Power Outages Reported in Queen Anne's Co. After Severe Weather

    A National Weather Service team is headed to Maryland's Eastern Shore to determine whether a tornado touched down there.

    The weather service says the team is headed to Queen Anne's County on Monday to assess damage from the early morning storm that downed trees, collapsed buildings and knocked out power to thousands overnight in the Stevensville area of Kent Island. County officials say one person was injured but those injuries were not life-threatening.

    More

    A National Weather Service team is headed to Maryland's Eastern Shore to determine whether a tornado touched down there.

    The weather service says the team is headed to Queen Anne's County on Monday to assess damage from the early morning storm that downed trees, collapsed buildings and knocked out power to thousands overnight in the Stevensville area of Kent Island. County officials say one person was injured but those injuries were not life-threatening.

    More

  • People of Cambridge Move on From Segregated Past

    People of Cambridge Move on From Segregated Past

    Fifty years ago, civil unrest in Cambridge reached a boiling point. Now fifty years later, people say they are ready to reflect on those times and to move forward.

    More

    Fifty years ago, civil unrest in Cambridge reached a boiling point. Now fifty years later, people say they are ready to reflect on those times and to move forward.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices