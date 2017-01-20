DSP Searching for Millsboro Robbery Suspect - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DSP Searching for Millsboro Robbery Suspect

Posted: Updated:
(Surveillance photo provided by DSP) (Surveillance photo provided by DSP)
(Surveillance photo provided by DSP) (Surveillance photo provided by DSP)

MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect connected to a late night robbery in Millsboro.

Police say it happened outside of the Live at Bo’s establishment on Long Neck Road just before midnight Saturday,

According to State Police, a man walked up to a car parked outside and confronted a man sitting in the driver's seat. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money.  The victim handed over the cash.

Police say at the same time, a woman who was talking with another man on the passenger’s side approached the suspect and tried to pull the gun away. Detectives say a brief struggle ensued and the suspect was able to regain control of the gun and demanded the woman’s necklace.  When the woman refused, police say the suspect pulled the necklace from around her neck before he ran away.

The suspect is described as a black man, 21-25 years of age, 6’00”-6’01” tall, 210-215 lbs., wearing a blue shirt, white and blue baseball hat, and loose fitting jeans. 

If anyone has any information in reference to the identity of this individual, they are asked to contact Detective M. Doughty at 302-752-3794. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware State Fair Showcases Young Farmers

    Delaware State Fair Showcases Young Farmers

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-26 00:50:52 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-26 00:50:52 GMT
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair features a number of exhibits on agriculture and livestock shows, many of which have deep involvement from children and teenagers.Taylor Brittingham of Smyrna has been showing farm animals in competition sinceMore
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair features a number of exhibits on agriculture and livestock shows, many of which have deep involvement from children and teenagers.Taylor Brittingham of Smyrna has been showing farm animals in competition sinceMore

  • New Details Surface On Assateague Pony Death

    New Details Surface On Assateague Pony Death

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-07-25 23:39:22 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-07-25 23:39:22 GMT
    Assateague PoniesAssateague Ponies
    New details surfaced on last weeks Assateague Pony death. According to Park officials, the 7-year-old pony was found by campers. Due to the uncertainty of when the pony ate the dog food, the investigation has concluded and no one is being charged.More
    New details surfaced on last weeks Assateague Pony death. According to Park officials, the 7-year-old pony was found by campers. Due to the uncertainty of when the pony ate the dog food, the investigation has concluded and no one is being charged.More

  • Six Arrested After Ocean City Strong Arm Robbery

    Six Arrested After Ocean City Robbery

    07/25/2017 18:05:00 -04:002017-07-25 22:05:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:05:05 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    A verbal altercation between two groups led to a strong arm robbery and six people being arrested on Monday, according to the town of Ocean City.More
    A verbal altercation between two groups led to a strong arm robbery and six people being arrested on Monday, according to the town of Ocean City.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dead Shark Washes up on OC Beach

    Dead Shark Washes up on OC Beach

    07/25/2017 07:38:00 -04:002017-07-25 11:38:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 7:39 AM EDT2017-07-25 11:39:19 GMT
    This shark washed ashore in Ocean City on Monday. (Photo credit: Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)This shark washed ashore in Ocean City on Monday. (Photo credit: Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)
    Some beach goers in Ocean City got quite a surprise Monday when a large shark washed ashore.More
    Some beach goers in Ocean City, Maryland got quite a surprise Monday when a large shark washed ashore.More

  • Salisbury Man Sentenced to 25 Years After Third Felony Drug Conviction

    Salisbury Man Sentenced to 25 Years After Third Felony Drug Conviction

    Thursday, July 23 2015 12:15 PM EDT2015-07-23 16:15:04 GMT
    Thursday, July 23 2015 12:48 PM EDT2015-07-23 16:48:44 GMT
    A Salisbury man convicted last month of cocaine possession and “maintaining a common nuisance” has been sentenced to 25 years without parole, the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office announced Thursday.More
    A Salisbury man convicted last month of cocaine possession and “maintaining a common nuisance” has been sentenced to 25 years without parole, the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office announced Thursday.More

  • Six Arrested After Ocean City Strong Arm Robbery

    Six Arrested After Ocean City Robbery

    07/25/2017 18:05:00 -04:002017-07-25 22:05:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:05:05 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    A verbal altercation between two groups led to a strong arm robbery and six people being arrested on Monday, according to the town of Ocean City.More
    A verbal altercation between two groups led to a strong arm robbery and six people being arrested on Monday, according to the town of Ocean City.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Tornado Destroys Homes in Stevensville

    Tornado Destroys Homes in Stevensville

    Several homes in the Bay City area of Stevensville were left extremely damaged after a tornado.

    More

    Several homes in the Bay City area of Stevensville were left extremely damaged after a tornado.

    More

  • Damage, Power Outages Reported in Queen Anne's Co. After Severe Weather

    Damage, Power Outages Reported in Queen Anne's Co. After Severe Weather

    A National Weather Service team is headed to Maryland's Eastern Shore to determine whether a tornado touched down there.

    The weather service says the team is headed to Queen Anne's County on Monday to assess damage from the early morning storm that downed trees, collapsed buildings and knocked out power to thousands overnight in the Stevensville area of Kent Island. County officials say one person was injured but those injuries were not life-threatening.

    More

    A National Weather Service team is headed to Maryland's Eastern Shore to determine whether a tornado touched down there.

    The weather service says the team is headed to Queen Anne's County on Monday to assess damage from the early morning storm that downed trees, collapsed buildings and knocked out power to thousands overnight in the Stevensville area of Kent Island. County officials say one person was injured but those injuries were not life-threatening.

    More

  • People of Cambridge Move on From Segregated Past

    People of Cambridge Move on From Segregated Past

    Fifty years ago, civil unrest in Cambridge reached a boiling point. Now fifty years later, people say they are ready to reflect on those times and to move forward.

    More

    Fifty years ago, civil unrest in Cambridge reached a boiling point. Now fifty years later, people say they are ready to reflect on those times and to move forward.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices