DSP Searching for Millsboro Robbery Suspect

MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect connected to a late night robbery in Millsboro.

Police say it happened outside of the Live at Bo’s establishment on Long Neck Road just before midnight Saturday,

According to State Police, a man walked up to a car parked outside and confronted a man sitting in the driver's seat. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. The victim handed over the cash.

Police say at the same time, a woman who was talking with another man on the passenger’s side approached the suspect and tried to pull the gun away. Detectives say a brief struggle ensued and the suspect was able to regain control of the gun and demanded the woman’s necklace. When the woman refused, police say the suspect pulled the necklace from around her neck before he ran away.

The suspect is described as a black man, 21-25 years of age, 6’00”-6’01” tall, 210-215 lbs., wearing a blue shirt, white and blue baseball hat, and loose fitting jeans.

If anyone has any information in reference to the identity of this individual, they are asked to contact Detective M. Doughty at 302-752-3794. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."