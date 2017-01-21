Troopers Investigating Crash in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Del- The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a crash which occurred Friday night east of Bridgeville.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 4:44 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2017. They say Holly Hoopes-Marine was driving a 2009 Rio Kia eastbound on Seashore Highway when she attempted to pass a stopped a vehicle on the right and lost traction on the wet roadway. The car spun approximately 90 degrees in a counter clockwise direction into the westbound lane of Seashore Highway. Police say as the car entered the westbound lane it struck a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe operated by Karen Collins, who was traveling westbound on Seashore Highway. The Kia then continued to spin causing the rear right side to strike the left side of the Tahoe before stopping in the middle of Seashore Highway. Police say the Tahoe then continued in a north direction and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle in the parking lot of the Myer’s store.

Police say Holly Hoopes-Marine, 28 of Seaford, was transported from the scene by ambulance to the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was cited for Careless Driving and Failure to have Insurance Identification in Possession.

Karen Collins, 69 of Georgetown, was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was transported from the scene by ambulance to the Milford Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.