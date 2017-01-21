Troopers Investigating Crash in Bridgeville

2017 Pony Swim from Chopper 16More
Aerial footage of the 92nd annual Chincoteague Pony Swim that took place at around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Thousands of visitors turned out to watch dozens of ponies make their 92nd annual swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague on Wednesday morning.
The famed Saltwater Cowboys rounded up approximately 150 ponies living on Assateague for the swim, which got underway at around 7 a.m.
New details surfaced on last weeks Assateague Pony death. According to Park officials, the 7-year-old pony was found by campers. Due to the uncertainty of when the pony ate the dog food, the investigation has concluded and no one is being charged.
