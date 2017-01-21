Troopers Investigate Shots Fired Complaint in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del.-- The Delaware State Police are currently investigating an incident in which shots were fired early this morning during a large party west of Harrington.

The preliminary investigation determined the incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. this morning, Saturday, January 21, 2017, after troopers were called to respond to the 4,000 block of Cattail Branch Road west of Harrington for a report of a fight in progress in a nearby wooded area. Troopers were advised prior to arrival a subject at this location may have a firearm. Upon arrival, Troopers and officers of the Harrington Police Department heard shots fired coming from the tree line as they arrived on scene. Troopers assigned to Troop 5 and the Milford Police Department responded to assist. Troopers secured the area and attempted to contact several subjects as they attempted to leave the location. There were no reports of any injuries or any weapons found.

During the investigation a male subject, identified as Joshua Edge, 18 of Frederica, was in the process of being detained became disorderly after given basic commands to turn around and show his hands. Edge had a strong odor of alcohol and was determined he consumed alcohol. He was subsequently arrested for Underage Consumption of Alcohol.

As troopers were still conducting their investigation, another subject, identified as Mikayla Melvin, 18 of Harrington, became extremely disorderly by screaming and yelling profanities. She refused initial commands to get back or to get on the ground. Melvin eventually complied and was escorted to the patrol vehicle where it was determined she consumed alcohol. During the arrest of Melvin, she became increasingly out of control and refused to get into the patrol vehicle. She began kicking Troopers and the patrol vehicle which caused damage. Troopers were eventually able to gain control of Melvin and place her in the patrol vehicle. While secured in the vehicle she kicked the rear window of the patrol vehicle. Mikayla Melvin was arrested for two counts of Offensive Touching of Law Enforcement Officers, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief, Underage Consumption of Alcohol and Disorderly Conduct.

Both subjects arrested were transported to Troop 3 and processed. They were arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 7. Joshua Edge was released on a $500.00 unsecured bond and Mikayla Melvin was released on $3,150 unsecured bond.

Troopers conducted an extensive search of the area for any potential suspects or evidence. None were located. This incident remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident they are asked to contact the Criminal Investigative Unit at Troop 3 at 302-697-4454.