Police Investigate Shooting at Courtside Apartments in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigate Shooting at Courtside Apartments in Dover

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- Dover Police are investigating a shooting at the Courtside Apartments Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:56 PM Friday night as a 45-year-old male victim was sitting in his vehicle and a small, dark-colored sedan pulled alongside with at least one suspect firing at the victim’s vehicle. The victim was not injured during the incident, but his vehicle was struck several times before the suspect(s) fled.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. 

